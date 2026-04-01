Rebecca Wood

Senior Lecturer in Inclusive Education, University of Glasgow

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Rebecca is a Senior Lecturer in Inclusive Education at the University of Glasgow. She is an experienced teacher and trainer who has worked in both the mainstream and special educational needs (autism) sectors. Rebecca completed her first degrees at the universities of Edinburgh and Oxford, and her PhD at the University of Birmingham with the support of a full scholarship from the School of Education. The was followed by an ESRC postdoctoral Fellowship at the Social, Genetic and Developmental Psychiatry Centre at King's College London and then a senior lectureship at the University of East London.

Rebecca was Project Manager for 'Transform Autism Education', a teacher training project based in Greece, Italy and the UK. This was a three year research and development project funded by the European Commission through their Erasmus Plus programme, which was completed in 2017. She is Principal Investigator of the Autistic School Staff Project, funded by the John and Lorna Wing Foundation, and is working with a range of national and international collaborators as part of this. Rebecca is also PI of the How I Communicate project.

The focus of Rebecca's PhD was the inclusion of autistic children in mainstream primary schools and has subsequently turned her attention to autistic educators in the school system. Her work in underpinned by theory which she always aims to relate to practice. She regularly runs seminars and gives presentations on different aspects of her research to both national and international audiences. Rebecca has had a number of articles published in peer-reviewed journals, as well as book chapters and articles in a range of online forums. Her book, 'Inclusive Education for Autistic Children' is published by Jessica Kingsley publishers, and an edited collection, 'Learning from Autistic Teachers' for which she is lead editor, is also published by JKP.

2022–present Associate professor, University of Glasgow

2017 University of Birmingham, PhD

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