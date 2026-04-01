MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) American Diversified Holdings Operating Division GlucoGuard Retains Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) to Begin Patient Studies as Required by the FDA CRO to Incorporate DEXCOM's Continuous Glucose Monitoring "CGM" Technology In the GlucoGuard Multi Patient Study

April 01, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: American Diversified Holdings Corporation

Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTCID: ADHC) announce today that GlucoGuard has retained a internationally recognized Contract Research Organization (CRO) to begin its patient studies to establish safety and efficacy concerns as required by the FDA. The Scope of Work agreement will comply with the FDA's requests to gain approval.

The FDA had indicated during previous meetings that all criterion were met to approve the BreakThrough Device (BTD) Application. The only remaining concerns were about a sleeping patient potentially aspirating on glucose gel into the buccal cavity. Additionally, the FDA requested a recording of the patient's glucose level before and after the administration of the glucose to determine if the patient would meet end points required, This end point would establish increase the patient's blood glucose from a Hypoglycemic state into the normal range.

During this Study DEXCOM's CGM will be utilized as the monitoring technology to determine Glucose levels.

Glucoguard's Medical Advisory Board, led by Dr. Stephen Weber, MD submitted research studies that established positive results on both points in neo-natal patients. Based upon this research coming from highly reputably studies in New Zealand and Ireland the Medical Advisory Board is confident the sleep study will achieve favorable results.

GlucoGuard's previous BTD application included in depth research involving both issues with neo natal patients, adequately establishing both a nominal risk of aspiration and a successful increase in the blood glucose level in newborn babies. Based upon this research it is the opinion of the GlucoGuard team that these two issues can be successfully addressed in the study that will be conducted by Dr. Sur and the Arete Bioscience team.

"After extensive research we have devised a plan with a global Contract Research Organization that has the technical know-how and access to patients in order to fulfill the FDA request," commented ADHC. "We expect to begin the Patient Studies in the near term pending normal scheduling issues."

Additionally, This Global CRO will open doors for international expansion of the GlucoGuard technology primarily into China and India.

Global Expansion initiatives have been very well received and the company is seeking to expand via joint venture, licensing for upfront fees and royalites. More Information and details on our global expansion initiative and Human Patient Studies will be forthcoming.

Contact: Phone: 817-525-0057





John Cacchioli, CEO

American Diversified Holdings Corporation

Telephone: (212) 537-5900

Email: ...

Social Media:

Twitter: @ADHCManagement

(This Twitter page is the only official Twitter page for ADHC.)

SAFE HARBOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected revenue, contracts, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and on the OTC Disclosure & News Service (OTCDNS). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC and/or OTCDNS. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and secure construction contracts and the necessary assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC and/or OTCDNS filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business in the construction industry may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: American Diversified Holdings Corporation