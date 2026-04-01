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Astana Welcomes The 12Th P2P Financial Systems International Workshop, Hosted By The National Bank Of Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The premier global forum on decentralised finance comes to Central Asia for the first time. P2PFISY 2026 takes place on 9–10 June at the NBK headquarters in Astana, bringing together central bankers, regulators, innovators and researchers from across the globe.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and the P2P Financial Systems International Workshop (P2PFISY) are pleased to announce that NBK will host the 12th annual edition of the workshop at its headquarters in Astana on 9–10 June 2026. The event will convene up to 150 central bankers, regulators, academics, and innovators from around the world.
For the first time in its twelve-year history, P2PFISY - founded in 2015 by Prof. Paolo Tasca - is coming to Central Asia. The choice of Astana reflects Kazakhstan's standing as the region's most advanced digital finance ecosystem - home to a live CBDC programme, Central Asia's first regulated spot Bitcoin ETF, and a national digital asset framework currently in development.
“The National Bank of Kazakhstan has been systematically developing its digital financial infrastructure, including national payment systems, digital identity integration, and data-driven supervisory tools. The Digital Tenge is being gradually integrated into selected public finance use cases, with a focus on programmability and transparency. At the same time, the regulatory framework for tokenised financial instruments and digital assets continues to evolve through pilot projects and legislative initiatives. Hosting P2PFISY 2026 in Astana provides an opportunity for global experts in decentralised finance to engage directly with these developments and contribute to shaping the next phase of financial innovation.”
- Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor, National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan
“Kazakhstan has built one of the most advanced digital finance ecosystems in the world - one that other countries are watching closely. At a time when central banks everywhere are grappling with digital currencies and decentralised infrastructure, P2PFISY brings the global research and policy community to where the work is already being done: this conversation belongs in Astana.”
- Prof. Paolo Tasca, Founder and Chairman, P2PFISY
P2PFISY 2026 is supported by the Exponential Science Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation dedicated to advancing the safe and broad adoption of emerging technologies through research, education, and innovation, and Fintech Network Kazakhstan, a platform connecting banks, fintechs, regulators, and investors across Kazakhstan's financial ecosystem.
KAZAKHSTAN: CENTRAL ASIA'S DIGITAL FINANCE HUB
Kazakhstan's financial system has undergone a rapid digital transformation. Non-cash transactions rose from under 30% in 2018 to over 88% in Jan 2026. The Digital Tenge - Kazakhstan's CBDC - launched on pilot in November 2023, making Kazakhstan the first country in the Eurasian region to issue CBDC-linked debit cards in partnership with Visa and Mastercard. By 2025, it was integrated into national budget financing, with the Prime Minister approving mass adoption.
Kazakhstan's fintech market is the largest in Central Asia. The Astana International Financial Centre recorded $6.8 billion in digital asset transactions in the first three quarters of 2025. The country also launched Central Asia's first regulated spot Bitcoin ETF. In 2026, a comprehensive digital asset law and a state-backed crypto reserve fund are expected to follow.
CALL FOR PAPERS - DEADLINE 28 APRIL 2026
The P2PFISY 2026 Call for Papers is open to authors from academia, public institutions (including central banks), special interest groups, and the private sector. Submissions should be policy-oriented, theoretical, or empirical papers on decentralised digital technologies and financial innovation.
Details:
ABOUT P2PFISY
Founded in 2015 by Prof. Paolo Tasca, P2PFISY is the premier annual forum for research, policy, and innovation dialogue on decentralised financial systems. Past hosts include the Deutsche Bundesbank, ECB, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada. Over eleven editions, it has brought together 1,500+ attendees from 32 countries.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN
The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country's central bank, responsible for monetary policy, financial stability, and the national payment system. NBK leads Kazakhstan's Digital Tenge CBDC programme, open banking framework, and digital asset regulatory development, and is widely regarded as one of the most innovation-oriented central banks in the region.
The National Bank of Kazakhstan (NBK) and the P2P Financial Systems International Workshop (P2PFISY) are pleased to announce that NBK will host the 12th annual edition of the workshop at its headquarters in Astana on 9–10 June 2026. The event will convene up to 150 central bankers, regulators, academics, and innovators from around the world.
For the first time in its twelve-year history, P2PFISY - founded in 2015 by Prof. Paolo Tasca - is coming to Central Asia. The choice of Astana reflects Kazakhstan's standing as the region's most advanced digital finance ecosystem - home to a live CBDC programme, Central Asia's first regulated spot Bitcoin ETF, and a national digital asset framework currently in development.
“The National Bank of Kazakhstan has been systematically developing its digital financial infrastructure, including national payment systems, digital identity integration, and data-driven supervisory tools. The Digital Tenge is being gradually integrated into selected public finance use cases, with a focus on programmability and transparency. At the same time, the regulatory framework for tokenised financial instruments and digital assets continues to evolve through pilot projects and legislative initiatives. Hosting P2PFISY 2026 in Astana provides an opportunity for global experts in decentralised finance to engage directly with these developments and contribute to shaping the next phase of financial innovation.”
- Binur Zhalenov, Deputy Governor, National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan
“Kazakhstan has built one of the most advanced digital finance ecosystems in the world - one that other countries are watching closely. At a time when central banks everywhere are grappling with digital currencies and decentralised infrastructure, P2PFISY brings the global research and policy community to where the work is already being done: this conversation belongs in Astana.”
- Prof. Paolo Tasca, Founder and Chairman, P2PFISY
P2PFISY 2026 is supported by the Exponential Science Foundation, a Swiss non-profit foundation dedicated to advancing the safe and broad adoption of emerging technologies through research, education, and innovation, and Fintech Network Kazakhstan, a platform connecting banks, fintechs, regulators, and investors across Kazakhstan's financial ecosystem.
KAZAKHSTAN: CENTRAL ASIA'S DIGITAL FINANCE HUB
Kazakhstan's financial system has undergone a rapid digital transformation. Non-cash transactions rose from under 30% in 2018 to over 88% in Jan 2026. The Digital Tenge - Kazakhstan's CBDC - launched on pilot in November 2023, making Kazakhstan the first country in the Eurasian region to issue CBDC-linked debit cards in partnership with Visa and Mastercard. By 2025, it was integrated into national budget financing, with the Prime Minister approving mass adoption.
Kazakhstan's fintech market is the largest in Central Asia. The Astana International Financial Centre recorded $6.8 billion in digital asset transactions in the first three quarters of 2025. The country also launched Central Asia's first regulated spot Bitcoin ETF. In 2026, a comprehensive digital asset law and a state-backed crypto reserve fund are expected to follow.
CALL FOR PAPERS - DEADLINE 28 APRIL 2026
The P2PFISY 2026 Call for Papers is open to authors from academia, public institutions (including central banks), special interest groups, and the private sector. Submissions should be policy-oriented, theoretical, or empirical papers on decentralised digital technologies and financial innovation.
Details:
ABOUT P2PFISY
Founded in 2015 by Prof. Paolo Tasca, P2PFISY is the premier annual forum for research, policy, and innovation dialogue on decentralised financial systems. Past hosts include the Deutsche Bundesbank, ECB, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Bank of England, and Bank of Canada. Over eleven editions, it has brought together 1,500+ attendees from 32 countries.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL BANK OF THE REPUBLIC OF KAZAKHSTAN
The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan is the country's central bank, responsible for monetary policy, financial stability, and the national payment system. NBK leads Kazakhstan's Digital Tenge CBDC programme, open banking framework, and digital asset regulatory development, and is widely regarded as one of the most innovation-oriented central banks in the region.
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