US To Triple Patriot Missile Component Output

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 1 (IANS) The US Department of War has struck a seven-year agreement with Boeing and Lockheed Martin to more than triple production capacity of a critical component used in Patriot missile systems, aiming to strengthen supply chains and accelerate delivery of air defence capabilities.

The agreement focuses on ramping up production of“seekers” for the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE), a key element that enables precision targetting.

Officials said the move is part of a broader push by the administration of Donald Trump and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth to expand what they call the“Arsenal of Freedom” and place the defence industrial base on a more responsive footing.

The Department said the deal with Boeing, a key supplier, supports a separate arrangement with Lockheed Martin, the prime contractor, to more than triple the output of the PAC-3 MSE missile itself.

The seeker, produced by Boeing, provides“active measurement data used for PAC-3 MSE missile guidance to ensure precision intercepts,” the Department said.

By securing long-term production commitments, officials aim to address supply bottlenecks and ensure the industrial base can scale up to meet operational demand.

“This agreement marks a pivotal step in executing President Trump and Secretary Hegseth's vision to build the Arsenal of Freedom, accelerate the delivery of critical capabilities to the warfighter, and create thousands of jobs across the defense industrial base,” the Department said in a statement.

The initiative is aligned with a new Acquisition Transformation Strategy that prioritises direct engagement with suppliers across all levels of the defence ecosystem, rather than relying solely on prime contractors.

“This approach ensures the entire supply chain – not just the primes – have the stability and long-term demand signals necessary to invest in new facilities, tooling, and workforce development,” the statement said.

Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey said the focus is on speed and resilience.

“To build a true Arsenal of Freedom, we must strengthen every link in the chain,” Duffey said.“This agreement with Boeing is a direct reflection that speed, volume, and a resilient supply chain are paramount.”

He added:“We are moving beyond the old model and forging direct partnerships with critical suppliers to ensure the entire defense industrial base is postured to expand production and deliver the decisive capabilities our warfighters need at speed and scale.”

The Department said the strategy aims to provide“clear, stable, and long-term demand signals” to enable industry investments in capacity and workforce.

Officials described the effort as part of a broader attempt to place the acquisition system on a“wartime footing,” prioritising speed and flexibility to outpace adversaries.

The Patriot PAC-3 system is a cornerstone of US and allied air and missile defence, designed to intercept incoming threats including ballistic missiles. It has been deployed across multiple theatres and is widely exported to partner countries.