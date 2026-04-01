BJP, PDP Highlight Importance Of Census 2027 Cong Urges For Inclusion Of OBC

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have emphasised on the importance of Census 2027 which began on Wednesday, calling it necessary for government planning and policy implementation. The Congress, on its part, urged for the inclusion of Other Backward Classes (OBC) in the census.

Earlier, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Mritunjay Kumar Narayan said that Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases -- House Listing (HLO) and Population Enumeration (PE) -- with March 1, 2027, fixed as the reference date.

Notably, caste details will be included in the second phase -- Population Enumeration.

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule highlighted that the census data will help in proper implementation of government schemes.

"We will get an accurate data of the population that has increased in the past 14 years, since the last census in 2011 till 2026. Planning can be done accordingly. This is because any government scheme depends on the census," he said.

The Minister also added, "Whatever schemes we have been making, was according to 2011 census. Now the 2026 census will help for the future schemes."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari also echoed the importance of the census.

"The data that we will get after the census is conducted, will be important in every aspect. Whether in making policies or implementing schemes, it will be helpful for effective governance," he told IANS.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi said, "After 2011, census is now being conducted across the country, and a caste-based census will also be conducted. In Bihar, it (caste-based census) has already been carried out earlier. According to the reports of the new census, the development works will take place."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Union government has decided to conduct this census, (including digitalised census and caste-based census)," he added.

PDP MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi also came in support of the census, highlighting its benefit for opportunities in education and employment.

He told IANS, "We want caste-based census to be conducted, opportunities should be made whether in jobs or education. It should not seem like only one section of the society is prioritised. We want everybody in the society should get equal opportunities and status."

Senior Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao urged for the inclusion of members of the OBC in Census 2027.

"SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) are being included. OBC must also be included in the census," he told IANS.

Significantly, the inclusion of OBC in Census 2027 has been a subject of debate across the political spectrum.

Meanwhile, providing a timeline, Registrar General and Census Commissioner Narayan had said that 11 states and union territories will undertake the HLO process in April 2026, nine states will conduct it in May, three states in June, two states in July, and two states in August.

The second phase, Population Enumeration, will focus on collecting individual-level data, including age, gender, occupation, literacy, and caste details.