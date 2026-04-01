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Macron Denounces Israeli Strikes in Lebanon

Macron Denounces Israeli Strikes in Lebanon


2026-04-01 05:52:02
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon, calling them a violation of international law.

Speaking at a European Council press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, Macron also addressed attacks on Israel by Lebanese-based militant group Hezbollah, which has pledged retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Macron rejected the idea that a third party could resolve the conflict with the Iran-linked group through force, stressing that only Lebanese authorities have the legitimacy to handle the situation.

“We don’t think that the fight against Hezbollah and the removal of its weapons can be carried out by a third power,” Macron told reporters. “We believe that Israel’s ground military operation and bombardments are inappropriate and even unacceptable in terms of international law and the interests of both the Lebanese and Israel’s long-term security.”

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