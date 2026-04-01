403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Macron Denounces Israeli Strikes in Lebanon
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has criticized Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon, calling them a violation of international law.
Speaking at a European Council press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, Macron also addressed attacks on Israel by Lebanese-based militant group Hezbollah, which has pledged retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Macron rejected the idea that a third party could resolve the conflict with the Iran-linked group through force, stressing that only Lebanese authorities have the legitimacy to handle the situation.
“We don’t think that the fight against Hezbollah and the removal of its weapons can be carried out by a third power,” Macron told reporters. “We believe that Israel’s ground military operation and bombardments are inappropriate and even unacceptable in terms of international law and the interests of both the Lebanese and Israel’s long-term security.”
Speaking at a European Council press briefing in Brussels on Thursday, Macron also addressed attacks on Israel by Lebanese-based militant group Hezbollah, which has pledged retaliation for the US-Israeli killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Macron rejected the idea that a third party could resolve the conflict with the Iran-linked group through force, stressing that only Lebanese authorities have the legitimacy to handle the situation.
“We don’t think that the fight against Hezbollah and the removal of its weapons can be carried out by a third power,” Macron told reporters. “We believe that Israel’s ground military operation and bombardments are inappropriate and even unacceptable in terms of international law and the interests of both the Lebanese and Israel’s long-term security.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment