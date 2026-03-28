How Sheikh Mohammed's Hospitality Helped Dubai World Cup Weather 1997 Storm

It was Dubai World Cup day at Nad Al Sheba in March 1997, a day meant to have been a spectacle of world-class horse racing under clear desert skies at a packed Nad Al Sheba Racecourse. But by midday, sheets of rain began to lash the venue, soon flooding the course and sending most of the 60,000 spectators scrambling for cover, a rare sight in a city traditionally bathed in sunshine.

The excitement that normally electrified the grandstand gave way to disbelief and disappointment as fans and racing connections feared that the biggest day in horse racing might have been washed away before it had even begun.

Legendary race caller Derek Thompson, never one to let the mood sink completely, leaned into the microphone, his distinctive racing voice cutting through the roar of rain: “Don't worry, it's only a passing shower from rain clouds, everything will be OK, and we should be back on track.”

However, even Thompson's humour could not mask the reality. The track was sodden, and in the grandstands, whispers of cancellation rippled through the crowd.

Then came a moment that would define the event and Dubai's racing story for decades. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, drenched yet unwavering, walked on to the main track to inspect the damage it had suffered. His crisp white kandura clung to his frame as he surveyed the waterlogged course. He paused, looking out at the thousands watching his every move at Nad Al Sheba and on television screens around the world, as he made a gesture that seemed to say: “We're done.”