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Civilian Death Toll Rises in Iran
(MENAFN) The number of civilian casualties resulting from the US-Israeli conflict in Iran has climbed to nearly 1,500, based on findings published Friday by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group dedicated to monitoring and authenticating human rights abuses within the country.
According to the organization, a minimum of 1,443 non-combatants lost their lives due to US-Israeli aerial bombardments across Iran over roughly a month-long period, spanning from February 28 to March 23. Among those killed, at least 217 were children, highlighting the severe impact on younger populations.
The most lethal day documented during this period was March 9, when approximately 252 civilians were killed amid an intense wave of nearly 400 airstrikes conducted throughout the nation.
Meanwhile, the London-based nonprofit Airwars recorded at least 130 additional cases of civilian injuries attributed to these strikes, "including attacks on healthcare, education facilities, and residential areas."
Data released by HRA revealed that 37% of verified strikes occurred within urban districts of Tehran. The group confirmed destruction affecting 60 hospitals or healthcare facilities, 44 educational institutions, and 129 housing structures. In comparison, official government figures suggest that more than 16,000 residences have sustained damage. Furthermore, HRA identified 543 attacks aimed at dual-purpose infrastructure, "including energy and transport systems essential to civilian life."
Beyond fatalities, injuries, and structural devastation, the organization also reported that nearly 3.2 million individuals have been forced to flee their homes, citing figures provided by the United Nations.
According to the organization, a minimum of 1,443 non-combatants lost their lives due to US-Israeli aerial bombardments across Iran over roughly a month-long period, spanning from February 28 to March 23. Among those killed, at least 217 were children, highlighting the severe impact on younger populations.
The most lethal day documented during this period was March 9, when approximately 252 civilians were killed amid an intense wave of nearly 400 airstrikes conducted throughout the nation.
Meanwhile, the London-based nonprofit Airwars recorded at least 130 additional cases of civilian injuries attributed to these strikes, "including attacks on healthcare, education facilities, and residential areas."
Data released by HRA revealed that 37% of verified strikes occurred within urban districts of Tehran. The group confirmed destruction affecting 60 hospitals or healthcare facilities, 44 educational institutions, and 129 housing structures. In comparison, official government figures suggest that more than 16,000 residences have sustained damage. Furthermore, HRA identified 543 attacks aimed at dual-purpose infrastructure, "including energy and transport systems essential to civilian life."
Beyond fatalities, injuries, and structural devastation, the organization also reported that nearly 3.2 million individuals have been forced to flee their homes, citing figures provided by the United Nations.
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