New Academic Year Begins Across Afghanistan Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The new academic year 1405 (solar year) was officially launched across Afghanistan on Thursday in a ceremony attended by the leadership of the Ministry of Education, senior officials, teachers and students.

The event emphasized that providing healthy, quality and balanced education remains a top priority for the ministry.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that the new academic year officially began on Thursday, 6 Hamal, with the presence of the ministry's leadership, senior officials, members of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan cabinet, guests, religious scholars, teachers and students.

In a message marking the occasion, Mullah Habibullah Agha, Minister of Education, said:“As in previous years, the Ministry of Education of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan remains committed this academic year to delivering healthy, quality, and balanced education for the nation's children and to implementing its effective plans and programs.”

The minister also highlighted the establishment of the Imam Abu Yusuf (RA) Model High School, dedicated to the continued education and scientific training of outstanding students from institutions across the country.

Mullah Sibghatullah Wasel, Deputy Minister for Finance and Administration, reviewed the ministry's achievements over the past year, noting:“The curriculum for grades one to six has been prepared and is currently in print, and a total of 800 schools were repaired and renovated last year.”

The statement added that at the conclusion of the ceremony, Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs; Sheikh Noorulhaq Anwar, Director General of Administrative Affairs; and Sheikh Sher Ahmad Haqqani, Minister of Information and Culture, each spoke on the importance of knowledge for the country's development and societal well-being.

They urged families to send their children to school and praised the ministry's performance and achievements over the past year.

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