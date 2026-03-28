Man Dies After Family Clash In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A man injured in a clash between two families in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, has died, local police said.

In a statement, Nangarhar Police said the incident occurred three days ago in the 8th police district, where a verbal dispute between two families over children escalated, leaving one person injured.

Police said security personnel responded promptly and transferred the injured individual to Nangarhar Regional Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries last night.

The statement added that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

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