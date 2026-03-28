Man Dies After Family Clash In Nangarhar
In a statement, Nangarhar Police said the incident occurred three days ago in the 8th police district, where a verbal dispute between two families over children escalated, leaving one person injured.
Police said security personnel responded promptly and transferred the injured individual to Nangarhar Regional Hospital for treatment. He succumbed to his injuries last night.
The statement added that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.
sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment