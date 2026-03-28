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Missile Strikes Hit Jordan
(MENAFN) Jordan announced on Friday that three missiles impacted its territory within a 24-hour span, as tensions in the region continue to rise in connection with the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. According to a news agency, citing military sources, the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted two of the incoming missiles, while a third struck the eastern part of the kingdom.
The same source reported that emergency and specialized units dealt with four additional incidents during that timeframe, which involved falling fragments and unidentified projectiles. These updates, also relayed by the news agency, referenced a representative from the Public Security Directorate who provided further clarification on the situation.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred as a result of these events, although some physical damage to property was documented, according to the spokesperson.
The surge in hostilities follows a continued regional escalation that began after a coordinated military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. This offensive has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out successive waves of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military installations. These retaliatory actions have led to casualties, damage to infrastructure, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
The same source reported that emergency and specialized units dealt with four additional incidents during that timeframe, which involved falling fragments and unidentified projectiles. These updates, also relayed by the news agency, referenced a representative from the Public Security Directorate who provided further clarification on the situation.
Authorities confirmed that no casualties or injuries occurred as a result of these events, although some physical damage to property was documented, according to the spokesperson.
The surge in hostilities follows a continued regional escalation that began after a coordinated military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28. This offensive has reportedly resulted in the deaths of over 1,340 individuals, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has carried out successive waves of drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states that host American military installations. These retaliatory actions have led to casualties, damage to infrastructure, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
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