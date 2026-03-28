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France Reveals Relief Plan
(MENAFN) The French administration has introduced a €70 million ($80 million) urgent assistance program aimed at defending vital industries from a "price volatility crisis" sparked by the conflict in the Middle East. This initiative is designed to stabilize sectors most affected by fluctuating costs and economic uncertainty.
According to an official announcement, the relief effort focuses on transportation, agriculture, and fishing industries. Authorities emphasized that this intervention is essential to preserve France’s "food sovereignty" and maintain the steady functioning of the country’s economy.
As part of the plan, small and medium-sized road transport companies will be granted €50 million in support. This funding will be distributed as a fixed compensation of €0.20 per liter, helping businesses cope with rising fuel expenses.
Agricultural producers will benefit from a temporary tax exemption on farm diesel throughout the month. Meanwhile, the fishing sector will receive €5 million in funding to counterbalance fuel expenditures, which currently represent 35% of their total operational costs.
The government also announced it will provide a "financial cushion" to businesses facing hardship. This includes postponing social security contributions and tax obligations without imposing penalties, in addition to offering "Boost Fuels" loans of up to €50,000 for the smallest enterprises.
Officials clarified that these targeted support measures will only remain in effect during April 2026.
For almost a month, the United States and Israel have conducted an aerial campaign against Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
According to an official announcement, the relief effort focuses on transportation, agriculture, and fishing industries. Authorities emphasized that this intervention is essential to preserve France’s "food sovereignty" and maintain the steady functioning of the country’s economy.
As part of the plan, small and medium-sized road transport companies will be granted €50 million in support. This funding will be distributed as a fixed compensation of €0.20 per liter, helping businesses cope with rising fuel expenses.
Agricultural producers will benefit from a temporary tax exemption on farm diesel throughout the month. Meanwhile, the fishing sector will receive €5 million in funding to counterbalance fuel expenditures, which currently represent 35% of their total operational costs.
The government also announced it will provide a "financial cushion" to businesses facing hardship. This includes postponing social security contributions and tax obligations without imposing penalties, in addition to offering "Boost Fuels" loans of up to €50,000 for the smallest enterprises.
Officials clarified that these targeted support measures will only remain in effect during April 2026.
For almost a month, the United States and Israel have conducted an aerial campaign against Iran, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 individuals, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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