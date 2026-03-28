Pakistan Attack On Rehab Center In Kabul Must Be Probed: HRW

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Friday that Pakistan's recent attack on the Omid drug treatment center in Kabul was unlawful, calling for an impartial investigation and accountability for those responsible.

According to sources, more than 1,000 patients were present at the facility at the time of the attack, many of whom had gathered in the dining hall for the Ramadan iftar meal.

In its statement, HRW said:“Satellite imagery and verified videos indicate that the main building and two additional structures were completely destroyed, while surrounding buildings sustained significant damage. Pakistani authorities have claimed their strikes were 'precise' and targeted technical sites and ammunition depots, but they have made no reference to the Omid Center.”

The organization emphasized that under international law, hospitals and medical facilities are granted special protection.

They may only be targeted if they are being used for military purposes, and even then, prior warning must be given.

HRW stated that there is no evidence to suggest the Omid Center was used for military activities. As such, the attack was“unlawful and disproportionate” and may amount to a war crime.

This development follows a call by the UN Human Rights Council's Special Rapporteur, who urged a prompt and transparent investigation into the attack two days earlier.

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