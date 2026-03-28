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Strike Reported at Bushehr Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization announced on Saturday that a projectile impacted the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, describing the incident as the third assault targeting the site. According to the statement, there were no injuries or any form of material or technical harm recorded.
“A projectile hit the power plant site at 12:40 PM on Friday, but no casualties, financial or technical damage was reported,” the organization stated via the X platform owned by a US-based company.
Officials characterized the event as part of a sequence of recurring strikes, explicitly calling it the “third attack” directed at the installation. They further accused those behind the incident, referring to them as the “criminal American-Zionist enemy,” while reiterating that the facility operates strictly for peaceful nuclear purposes.
Additionally, the organization stressed that “attacking peaceful nuclear facilities is a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security,” underscoring the broader implications of such actions.
No extra information was disclosed regarding the nature of the projectile or the level of its effect on the premises.
The Bushehr plant remains Iran’s sole functioning nuclear power station and serves as a key component of its civilian energy infrastructure.
Tensions across the region have intensified following a joint military campaign initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran has launched successive waves of drone and missile operations aimed at targets in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These retaliatory strikes have resulted in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
“A projectile hit the power plant site at 12:40 PM on Friday, but no casualties, financial or technical damage was reported,” the organization stated via the X platform owned by a US-based company.
Officials characterized the event as part of a sequence of recurring strikes, explicitly calling it the “third attack” directed at the installation. They further accused those behind the incident, referring to them as the “criminal American-Zionist enemy,” while reiterating that the facility operates strictly for peaceful nuclear purposes.
Additionally, the organization stressed that “attacking peaceful nuclear facilities is a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security,” underscoring the broader implications of such actions.
No extra information was disclosed regarding the nature of the projectile or the level of its effect on the premises.
The Bushehr plant remains Iran’s sole functioning nuclear power station and serves as a key component of its civilian energy infrastructure.
Tensions across the region have intensified following a joint military campaign initiated by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran has launched successive waves of drone and missile operations aimed at targets in Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf nations hosting US military bases. These retaliatory strikes have resulted in casualties, damage to infrastructure, and significant disruptions to global markets and air travel.
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