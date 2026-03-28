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Fatalities, Injuries Reported After Iranian Strikes Near Tel Aviv
(MENAFN) One individual lost their life and four others sustained injuries in zones surrounding Tel Aviv after Iran carried out retaliatory strikes aimed at central and southern Israel, according to Israeli officials early Saturday.
Israel’s emergency response organization Magen David Adom announced that a fatality occurred in the Gush Dan region, widely recognized as the Greater Tel Aviv area.
In an official statement, the agency explained that debris from missiles and shrapnel originating from an Iranian multi-warhead projectile impacted several sites in and around Tel Aviv. Emergency search-and-rescue units were deployed to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim.
The statement further noted that two individuals were wounded in central Israel, while two others who suffered severe injuries in Beersheba were transported to Soroka Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, a broadcaster reported that missile debris and fragments struck 10 separate locations around Tel Aviv, leading to extensive destruction.
The Israeli military stated it had identified missile launches originating from Iran and confirmed that air defense systems were actively working to intercept them. It added that a series of counterstrikes occurred within less than 30 minutes, initially focusing on southern Israel before extending to central regions.
These retaliatory actions followed threats issued by Iran to respond to joint US-Israeli strikes targeting steel production sites in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex located in Arak.
Israel’s emergency response organization Magen David Adom announced that a fatality occurred in the Gush Dan region, widely recognized as the Greater Tel Aviv area.
In an official statement, the agency explained that debris from missiles and shrapnel originating from an Iranian multi-warhead projectile impacted several sites in and around Tel Aviv. Emergency search-and-rescue units were deployed to Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim.
The statement further noted that two individuals were wounded in central Israel, while two others who suffered severe injuries in Beersheba were transported to Soroka Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, a broadcaster reported that missile debris and fragments struck 10 separate locations around Tel Aviv, leading to extensive destruction.
The Israeli military stated it had identified missile launches originating from Iran and confirmed that air defense systems were actively working to intercept them. It added that a series of counterstrikes occurred within less than 30 minutes, initially focusing on southern Israel before extending to central regions.
These retaliatory actions followed threats issued by Iran to respond to joint US-Israeli strikes targeting steel production sites in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex located in Arak.
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