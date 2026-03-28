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Iran Reports Third Attack on Bushehr Nuclear Facility
(MENAFN) Iranian Atomic Energy Organization reported on Saturday that the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant was struck by a projectile for the third time, though no casualties or damage were reported.
As stated by reports, the organization said, “A projectile hit the power plant site at 12:40 PM on Friday, but no casualties, financial or technical damage was reported.” It referred to the attack as part of repeated strikes and described the perpetrators as the “criminal American-Zionist enemy,” emphasizing that Bushehr remains a peaceful nuclear facility.
The organization condemned attacks on civilian nuclear sites as “a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security.” No additional information was provided regarding the type of projectile or the extent of the impact.
According to reports, the Bushehr facility is Iran’s only operational nuclear plant and is a central component of the country’s civilian energy program.
The attack comes amid escalating hostilities in the region, following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring nations including Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, the organization said, “A projectile hit the power plant site at 12:40 PM on Friday, but no casualties, financial or technical damage was reported.” It referred to the attack as part of repeated strikes and described the perpetrators as the “criminal American-Zionist enemy,” emphasizing that Bushehr remains a peaceful nuclear facility.
The organization condemned attacks on civilian nuclear sites as “a clear violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security.” No additional information was provided regarding the type of projectile or the extent of the impact.
According to reports, the Bushehr facility is Iran’s only operational nuclear plant and is a central component of the country’s civilian energy program.
The attack comes amid escalating hostilities in the region, following a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on February 28. Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring nations including Jordan and Iraq, along with Gulf states hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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