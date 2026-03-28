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Iran Missile Strike Injures Ten US Troops at Saudi Air Base
(MENAFN) An Iranian missile strike on Prince Sultan Air Base wounded 10 US service members, including two who were seriously injured, and damaged multiple US refueling aircraft, according to reports on Friday.
As stated by reports, officials said the attack also involved unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike is part of a broader escalation in the region, with US Central Command reporting that more than 300 American troops have been injured over four weeks of conflict with Iran.
Marco Rubio warned that the war could continue for “another two to four weeks” and highlighted the challenge of preventing Iran from imposing tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, describing such measures as “illegal” and “dangerous to the world.”
Separately, Israel conducted extensive strikes on Iranian nuclear and weapons facilities, while Iran reportedly turned back two China-owned container vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, an unusual move that drew attention from international observers.
As stated by reports, the developments contributed to oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel and a decline in US stock markets after President Donald Trump temporarily paused strikes on Iran’s energy sector.
In another incident, an Iranian-linked group reportedly hacked the personal email account of Kash Patel. According to reports, Iran has continued retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
As stated by reports, officials said the attack also involved unmanned aerial vehicles. The strike is part of a broader escalation in the region, with US Central Command reporting that more than 300 American troops have been injured over four weeks of conflict with Iran.
Marco Rubio warned that the war could continue for “another two to four weeks” and highlighted the challenge of preventing Iran from imposing tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, describing such measures as “illegal” and “dangerous to the world.”
Separately, Israel conducted extensive strikes on Iranian nuclear and weapons facilities, while Iran reportedly turned back two China-owned container vessels from the Strait of Hormuz, an unusual move that drew attention from international observers.
As stated by reports, the developments contributed to oil prices climbing above $100 per barrel and a decline in US stock markets after President Donald Trump temporarily paused strikes on Iran’s energy sector.
In another incident, an Iranian-linked group reportedly hacked the personal email account of Kash Patel. According to reports, Iran has continued retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring states such as Jordan and Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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