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Rocket Fire from Lebanon Kills Israeli Woman in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) An Israeli woman was killed on Tuesday in northern Israel after a rocket fired from Lebanon struck the region, as stated by reports. Air raid sirens sounded across the Galilee as a barrage of projectiles was launched.
Sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were triggered in the Upper Galilee, including Hulata and Yesud HaMa'ala, while additional alerts were reported in the Galilee Panhandle and areas such as Margaaliot, Kiryat Shmona, and nearby settlements.
Israel’s national emergency service MDA confirmed that a woman was critically wounded in the attack and later pronounced dead. Two others sustained minor injuries.
Approximately 30 projectiles targeted the Upper Galilee, with most landing in open areas, according to reports.
Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks into Israel since early March, while Israel has responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,039 people have been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.
Separately, seven people were injured in Bnei Brak after fragments from a cluster-type missile fell, causing major damage to a residential building. Another individual suffered moderate injuries in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, after debris struck a building.
Sirens warning of missile and rocket fire were triggered in the Upper Galilee, including Hulata and Yesud HaMa'ala, while additional alerts were reported in the Galilee Panhandle and areas such as Margaaliot, Kiryat Shmona, and nearby settlements.
Israel’s national emergency service MDA confirmed that a woman was critically wounded in the attack and later pronounced dead. Two others sustained minor injuries.
Approximately 30 projectiles targeted the Upper Galilee, with most landing in open areas, according to reports.
Hezbollah has launched repeated rocket attacks into Israel since early March, while Israel has responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon amid escalating regional conflict. Lebanese authorities report that at least 1,039 people have been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.
Separately, seven people were injured in Bnei Brak after fragments from a cluster-type missile fell, causing major damage to a residential building. Another individual suffered moderate injuries in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, after debris struck a building.
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