Electricity Minister, Rosatom Officials Review Progress On Egypt's Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, met with Andrey Petrov, First Deputy Director General of Russia's state nuclear energy corporation Rosatom and head of Atomstroyexport, the contractor implementing the Dabaa nuclear power plant, to review progress on the project.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by Sherif Helmy, Chairperson of the Nuclear Power Plants Authority (NPPA), along with Egyptian and Russian officials involved in the project.

Discussions focused on the latest developments in the implementation of the Dabaa nuclear power plant, including progress in advanced stages, coordination between both sides, and adherence to agreed timelines ahead of connecting the facility to the national electricity grid.

Esmat reviewed the project's work plan in light of ongoing preparations to receive key electrical equipment and large generators required for grid connection. He stressed the need to accelerate implementation, enhance coordination between Egyptian and Russian teams, and expand training programmes to ensure the availability of qualified personnel for operation.

The talks also covered implementation rates across engineering, technical and administrative aspects, as well as progress in training and capacity-building efforts. Both sides confirmed that work is proceeding according to schedule and underscored the importance of continued joint follow-up through regular meetings and site visits.

Esmat said the Dabaa project reflects the strategic partnership between Egypt and Russia and highlights the depth of bilateral relations. He emphasised the importance of maintaining progress in line with the project timeline and ensuring readiness for eventual grid integration.

He added that Egypt's electricity sector strategy is centred on diversifying energy sources and expanding reliance on clean and renewable energy, alongside the peaceful use of nuclear energy, to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and curb carbon emissions.

The minister also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the stability and reliability of the national grid, improve service quality, and develop human capital through specialised training programmes at home and abroad to qualify nuclear plant personnel and secure operating licences.