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Trump Claims US Talking with Key Iranian Officials Amid Push for Deal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated Tuesday that Washington is in contact with the “right” Iranian interlocutors and claimed that Tehran is eager to reach an agreement to end the ongoing conflict, as stated by reports.
"Nobody knows who to talk to, but we're actually talking to the right people," Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony for the US Secretary of Homeland Security. "They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal."
Trump noted that Iran sent a “big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” which he said demonstrated that the US is in touch with the “right” people. He clarified that the gift was not related to nuclear issues but concerned oil and gas.
He added that a “number of people” are involved in the talks with Iran, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law.
Trump said Iran is “talking sense” and claimed that Tehran “agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.” Although Iran has not verified these statements, it has long maintained that it does not intend to develop nuclear arms.
The president also asserted that the US “killed all their leadership” twice, warning that new leaders could again be “easily” targeted. “But let's see how they turn out,” he said, adding that the regime changed because the US removed leadership “that created all those problems.”
Regarding a possible resolution of tensions with Iran, Trump said, “I think this thing's going to be settled very soon,” while noting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are “quite disappointed” with a potential deal.
"Nobody knows who to talk to, but we're actually talking to the right people," Trump said at the swearing-in ceremony for the US Secretary of Homeland Security. "They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea how badly they want to make a deal."
Trump noted that Iran sent a “big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” which he said demonstrated that the US is in touch with the “right” people. He clarified that the gift was not related to nuclear issues but concerned oil and gas.
He added that a “number of people” are involved in the talks with Iran, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law.
Trump said Iran is “talking sense” and claimed that Tehran “agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.” Although Iran has not verified these statements, it has long maintained that it does not intend to develop nuclear arms.
The president also asserted that the US “killed all their leadership” twice, warning that new leaders could again be “easily” targeted. “But let's see how they turn out,” he said, adding that the regime changed because the US removed leadership “that created all those problems.”
Regarding a possible resolution of tensions with Iran, Trump said, “I think this thing's going to be settled very soon,” while noting that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are “quite disappointed” with a potential deal.
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