403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Defence Minister Says Iran Has No Intent to Target UK
(MENAFN) A senior British defence official has stated that there is no indication Iran intends to target the United Kingdom, responding to recent claims about the range and capabilities of Iranian missiles.
Lord Coaker, Minister of State for Defence, addressed the issue during remarks linked to the launch of the UK Ministry of Defence’s 2026 Defence Diplomacy Strategy. He downplayed concerns raised by external statements suggesting that Iran could pose a direct threat to British territory.
He emphasized that reassuring the public is a priority and noted that, from the UK’s perspective, there is no evidence of intent by Iran to direct attacks against the country. He also suggested that questions regarding such claims should be addressed by those who made them.
The comments come in response to recent assertions by the Israeli military regarding the reach of Iranian missile systems. However, UK officials have sought to avoid escalation in rhetoric, focusing instead on diplomatic messaging and public reassurance.
Coaker also reiterated the importance of the US–UK relationship, describing it as a central pillar of Britain’s strategic partnerships. He acknowledged political differences that may arise in Washington but stressed that such differences should not be overstated in a diplomatic context.
He warned that visible divisions among allies could ultimately benefit adversarial actors, underscoring the need for cohesion and measured communication among partner countries in addressing global security challenges.
Lord Coaker, Minister of State for Defence, addressed the issue during remarks linked to the launch of the UK Ministry of Defence’s 2026 Defence Diplomacy Strategy. He downplayed concerns raised by external statements suggesting that Iran could pose a direct threat to British territory.
He emphasized that reassuring the public is a priority and noted that, from the UK’s perspective, there is no evidence of intent by Iran to direct attacks against the country. He also suggested that questions regarding such claims should be addressed by those who made them.
The comments come in response to recent assertions by the Israeli military regarding the reach of Iranian missile systems. However, UK officials have sought to avoid escalation in rhetoric, focusing instead on diplomatic messaging and public reassurance.
Coaker also reiterated the importance of the US–UK relationship, describing it as a central pillar of Britain’s strategic partnerships. He acknowledged political differences that may arise in Washington but stressed that such differences should not be overstated in a diplomatic context.
He warned that visible divisions among allies could ultimately benefit adversarial actors, underscoring the need for cohesion and measured communication among partner countries in addressing global security challenges.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment