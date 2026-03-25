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Drone Attack Causes Fire at Kuwait International Airport Fuel Facility
(MENAFN) A drone attack targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, triggering a fire at the site, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, citing its spokesperson Abdullah al-Rajhi, stated that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Emergency protocols were activated immediately following the incident. Firefighting teams and relevant agencies were deployed to control and extinguish the blaze, authorities said.
The attack adds to a series of incidents linked to heightened regional tensions. Since late February, the broader Middle East has experienced escalating hostilities involving strikes and counterstrikes between Iran and its adversaries, with drones and missiles increasingly used in operations across multiple countries in the region.
Iran has responded to ongoing strikes with its own attacks targeting Israel and locations in neighboring Gulf states that host foreign military assets, contributing to a wider pattern of regional instability affecting infrastructure and security across several states.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation, citing its spokesperson Abdullah al-Rajhi, stated that initial reports indicate the damage is limited to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Emergency protocols were activated immediately following the incident. Firefighting teams and relevant agencies were deployed to control and extinguish the blaze, authorities said.
The attack adds to a series of incidents linked to heightened regional tensions. Since late February, the broader Middle East has experienced escalating hostilities involving strikes and counterstrikes between Iran and its adversaries, with drones and missiles increasingly used in operations across multiple countries in the region.
Iran has responded to ongoing strikes with its own attacks targeting Israel and locations in neighboring Gulf states that host foreign military assets, contributing to a wider pattern of regional instability affecting infrastructure and security across several states.
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