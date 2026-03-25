403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan, Qatari Countrpar Exchange Condolences Following Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have exchanged condolences following a helicopter crash that occurred during training activities under a joint military command, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
The two leaders held a phone call during which they expressed sympathy over the incident, which took place at the Qatar–Turkish Combined Joint Force Command. The crash involved a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter that went down in the sea during a training exercise, reportedly due to a technical malfunction.
Officials confirmed that seven people were killed in the incident, including Qatari military personnel, a member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and technicians from a defense company involved in the operation.
In addition to expressing condolences, Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim discussed broader regional developments during their conversation. The Qatari emir also reportedly expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts aimed at de-escalating regional conflicts.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination between their countries, agreeing that relevant teams will remain in close and ongoing communication to support bilateral cooperation and address shared concerns in the region.
The two leaders held a phone call during which they expressed sympathy over the incident, which took place at the Qatar–Turkish Combined Joint Force Command. The crash involved a Qatari Armed Forces helicopter that went down in the sea during a training exercise, reportedly due to a technical malfunction.
Officials confirmed that seven people were killed in the incident, including Qatari military personnel, a member of the Turkish Armed Forces, and technicians from a defense company involved in the operation.
In addition to expressing condolences, Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim discussed broader regional developments during their conversation. The Qatari emir also reportedly expressed appreciation for Türkiye’s efforts aimed at de-escalating regional conflicts.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continued coordination between their countries, agreeing that relevant teams will remain in close and ongoing communication to support bilateral cooperation and address shared concerns in the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment