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Israel Attacks Key Bridges in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Tensions
(MENAFN) Tensions in southern Lebanon have intensified as Israel has carried out strikes targeting key infrastructure, including multiple bridges over the Litani River, in operations it describes as aimed at disrupting supply routes.
Israeli officials have indicated that the destruction of bridges forms part of broader military actions intended to limit movement and logistical connectivity in southern areas. Defense authorities have reportedly ordered operations targeting crossings that link southern Lebanon with central regions such as Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.
Lebanese officials, however, have condemned the strikes, interpreting them as a potential precursor to a wider ground offensive. They argue that the targeting of civilian infrastructure not only increases security risks but could also hinder access for humanitarian assistance in affected areas.
The Litani River, the largest in Lebanon, flows through key regions including the Bekaa Valley and southern districts near the Israeli border. Areas south of the river are often referred to as the “border south,” encompassing several districts and towns that are strategically significant due to their proximity to the frontier.
The river is crossed by several major bridges that serve as critical transport links between different parts of southern Lebanon. These crossings include primary bridges connecting coastal cities as well as inland routes, many of which have reportedly been damaged or destroyed in recent strikes. Among them, key crossings near Tyre and other southern area have been affected, disrupting regional connectivity.
The strikes on infrastructure come amid broader military tensions in the region, with ongoing exchanges of hostilities contributing to instability along the Israel–Lebanon border. Lebanese authorities have warned that continued targeting of transport routes could have wider implications for civilian movement and emergency response operations in the south.
Israeli officials have indicated that the destruction of bridges forms part of broader military actions intended to limit movement and logistical connectivity in southern areas. Defense authorities have reportedly ordered operations targeting crossings that link southern Lebanon with central regions such as Beirut and the Bekaa Valley.
Lebanese officials, however, have condemned the strikes, interpreting them as a potential precursor to a wider ground offensive. They argue that the targeting of civilian infrastructure not only increases security risks but could also hinder access for humanitarian assistance in affected areas.
The Litani River, the largest in Lebanon, flows through key regions including the Bekaa Valley and southern districts near the Israeli border. Areas south of the river are often referred to as the “border south,” encompassing several districts and towns that are strategically significant due to their proximity to the frontier.
The river is crossed by several major bridges that serve as critical transport links between different parts of southern Lebanon. These crossings include primary bridges connecting coastal cities as well as inland routes, many of which have reportedly been damaged or destroyed in recent strikes. Among them, key crossings near Tyre and other southern area have been affected, disrupting regional connectivity.
The strikes on infrastructure come amid broader military tensions in the region, with ongoing exchanges of hostilities contributing to instability along the Israel–Lebanon border. Lebanese authorities have warned that continued targeting of transport routes could have wider implications for civilian movement and emergency response operations in the south.
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