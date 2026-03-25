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U.S. Jury Rules Against Meta in Child Safety Case
(MENAFN) A US jury has handed down a $375 million civil penalty against Meta, finding that the social media behemoth deliberately misled users about platform safety and permitted widespread harm — including the sexual exploitation of children — to take place under its watch.
The ruling, issued in the state of New Mexico, marks the first bench trial in which Meta has been held legally liable for conduct occurring across its platforms, media reported Wednesday.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez declared the outcome a watershed moment for child protection advocates.
"The jury's verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta's choice to put profits over kids' safety," Torrez said Tuesday.
He further condemned the company's leadership, stating: "Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today, the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough."
Jurors imposed the maximum allowable penalty of $5,000 per individual violation under New Mexico's consumer protection statutes, accumulating to the $375 million total judgment against the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent company.
Meta confirmed it intends to challenge the decision, stating it will "continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online."
Torrez signaled the legal battle is far from over — a second phase beginning May 4 will seek additional financial penalties and court-mandated reforms to Meta's platforms to "offer stronger protections for children."
The verdict arrives as governments and child safety organizations worldwide intensify scrutiny of social media companies, with researchers warning that algorithmically driven apps fuel addiction, erode attention spans, and contribute to declining self-esteem among young users.
The ruling, issued in the state of New Mexico, marks the first bench trial in which Meta has been held legally liable for conduct occurring across its platforms, media reported Wednesday.
New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez declared the outcome a watershed moment for child protection advocates.
"The jury's verdict is a historic victory for every child and family who has paid the price for Meta's choice to put profits over kids' safety," Torrez said Tuesday.
He further condemned the company's leadership, stating: "Meta executives knew their products harmed children, disregarded warnings from their own employees, and lied to the public about what they knew. Today, the jury joined families, educators, and child safety experts in saying enough is enough."
Jurors imposed the maximum allowable penalty of $5,000 per individual violation under New Mexico's consumer protection statutes, accumulating to the $375 million total judgment against the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp parent company.
Meta confirmed it intends to challenge the decision, stating it will "continue to defend ourselves vigorously, and we remain confident in our record of protecting teens online."
Torrez signaled the legal battle is far from over — a second phase beginning May 4 will seek additional financial penalties and court-mandated reforms to Meta's platforms to "offer stronger protections for children."
The verdict arrives as governments and child safety organizations worldwide intensify scrutiny of social media companies, with researchers warning that algorithmically driven apps fuel addiction, erode attention spans, and contribute to declining self-esteem among young users.
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