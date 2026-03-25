AI Search Engine Market Size To Reach USD 87.63 Billion By 2035, Fueled By Demand For Intelligent And Conversational Search Report By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Search Engine Market is expanding as organizations adopt NLP- and AI-powered search for better knowledge discovery, with the U.S. segment growing from USD 5.32 billion in 2025 to USD 24.02 billion by 2035.

Austin, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Search Engine Market size was valued at USD 18.84 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 87.63 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.69% from 2026-2035.

The growing need for an intelligent and context-aware search engine is driving the growth of the AI search engine industry. Additionally, search engines with conversational interfaces are becoming more and more popular. The growing need for cloud-based search engines as well as NLP and AI-based search engines is driving growth in the AI search engine market.









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The U.S. AI Search Engine Market was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.02 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.27%.

The growing adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, the extensive integration of cloud services with AI, the U.S.'s accelerating rate of digitalization, and the demand for personalization and real-time search are all factors contributing to the growth of the U.S. AI search engine market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises dominated the AI Search Engine Market with 64% share in 2025 as large enterprises have a large digital footprint, and hence, a large amount of data is available, which can be processed with the help of advanced AI adoption strategies. The SMEs segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035 as SMEs are adopting more AI search engines, as it helps them become more efficient and provide better customer experience.

By Technology

Natural Language Processing (NLP) dominated the AI Search Engine Market with 37% share in 2025 as NLP allows understanding user intent, context, and queries in human language. The Generative AI segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of CAGR during 2026-2035, as more enterprises are adopting AI models that can generate, contextualize, and summarize content.

By End Use

Retail & E-commerce dominated the AI Search Engine Market with 30% share in 2025, due to high digital traffic and product variety in this segment. The Healthcare segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the period 2026-2035 due to the increasing need for AI search engine technology in the Healthcare sector.

By Deployment

Cloud dominated the AI Search Engine Market with 61% share in 2025 and it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 as it is more scalable, flexible, and cost-effective. Organizations are opting for cloud-based AI search engines for easy integration, timely update, and ease of access.

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Regional Insights:

Due to the existence of significant tech businesses, early adoption of AI-driven technologies, and sophisticated digital infrastructure, North America held a significant market position in the AI search engine market in 2025. The use of AI search engines has been spurred by significant expenditures in cloud computing platforms, enterprise digital transformation, and AI research.

The Asia Pacific segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in terms of CAGR during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The region's growth is driven by increasing trend of digitalization, the increasing adoption of AI among all types of businesses, and the increasing trend of cloud infrastructure.

Rising Demand for Fast, Conversational, and Context-Aware Information Discovery Across Digital Platforms to Propel Market Expansion Globally

AI-powered search engines are becoming more and more popular in both consumer and business settings due to the trend of users looking for quick responses in a conversational and contextually appropriate way. AI search employs methods like natural language processing, machine learning, and generative models to deliver precise and succinct search results in a condensed and useful style, whereas a standard search engine model based on keywords makes it difficult to comprehend user intent. Many companies are using AI search to improve employee decision-making and customer engagement.

Key Players:



Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

OpenAI

Perplexity AI

Anthropic

Baidu, Inc.

Yandex

DeepSeek

Komo

Brave Search

Andi Search

Phind

Algolia

Lucidworks

Coveo

Exa AI

Glean Technologies

Consensus AI NeevaAI

Recent Developments:

2023: Microsoft integrated OpenAI's GPT-4 into Bing, enabling generative AI search with conversational responses and deeper contextual understanding for user queries.

2023: OpenAI expanded ChatGPT with web browsing capabilities, allowing users to access real-time information directly within conversational search workflows.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Pricing & Monetization Analysis – helps you understand evolving revenue models, pricing benchmarks across subscription, API, and enterprise licensing, along with regional cost-to-value variations.

Regulatory & Compliance Landscape – helps you assess the impact of data privacy laws, AI governance frameworks, and compliance readiness across transparency, IP, and content moderation requirements.

Technology & Innovation Metrics – helps you track adoption of NLP, LLMs, and semantic search technologies, along with advancements in multimodal and context-aware AI search capabilities.

Usage & Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate platform efficiency through metrics such as search accuracy, response time, user engagement, and enterprise productivity gains. Investment & Strategic Activity – helps you identify funding trends, partnerships, M&A activity, and emerging innovation hubs shaping the competitive dynamics of the AI search market.

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