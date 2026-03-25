Kazakhstan Boosts Crude Oil And Petroleum Product Exports In Jan.2026
Data obtained by Trend from the country's Bureau of National Statistics shows that the total value of these exports reached $3.105 billion, reflecting a 13.6% rise compared to $2.734 billion in January 2025.
Kazakhstan's foreign trade turnover in January 2026 reached $11.011 billion, reflecting a 15.9% year-on-year increase compared to January 2025. Exports amounted to $6.327 billion, an increase of 22.8%, while imports totaled $4.6 billion, up 7.7%.
The primary export commodities were crude oil and oil products, comprising 49.1% of total exports, followed by refined copper and unprocessed copper alloys (6.6%), copper ores and concentrates (3.7%), ferroalloys (3.2%), and wheat and meslin (3.2%).
Key imports included electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters (5.7%), other petroleum gases (4.7%), vehicle bodies (including cabs) (3.3%), passenger cars and other motor vehicles (3.2%), and telephone apparatus (2.8%).
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