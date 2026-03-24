Bahrain Submits UNSC Resolution On Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Protection

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Bahrain has submitted a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that would allow countries to use“all necessary means” to protect commercial shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Diplomats said that the draft text is backed by other Gulf Arab states and the United States, although it is unlikely to pass the council, where Russia and China hold veto power, according to Reuters report.

The resolution describes Iran's actions as a threat to international peace and security and calls on Tehran to immediately halt attacks on commercial vessels and any attempts to disrupt maritime traffic.

The move reflects growing regional concern that Iran could continue to threaten the Strait of Hormuz - a strategic chokepoint through which about one-fifth of the world's oil supplies pass.

Meanwhile, France has submitted a separate draft with a softer tone that does not mention Iran. The French proposal emphasises de-escalation, an end to hostilities in the Gulf, and a return to diplomacy.

It encourages countries to ensure maritime security through defensive measures and international coordination in line with international law, rather than the use of force.

Reports say that continued tensions in the region have raised fears of a wider crisis in the Strait of Hormuz and its potential impact on global energy markets.

kk/sa