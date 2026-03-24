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Saudi Arabia Downs Drone In Eastern Province

Saudi Arabia Downs Drone In Eastern Province


2026-03-24 03:01:47
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Defense official spokesperson Major General Turki Al Malki announced Tuesday the Kingdom's interception and destruction of a drone in the Eastern Province, after destroying another drone earlier in the day. (

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The Peninsula

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