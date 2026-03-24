In-Person Learning Soon? UAE School Group Applies For Return To Classroom From March 30

As uncertainty continues to shape the final weeks before the new academic term, one of the UAE's largest education providers has taken a step towards bringing students back to campus.

Taaleem has applied to reopen its schools for in-person learning from as early as Monday, March 30 — a move that, if approved, could see thousands of students return to classrooms across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The decision, however, remains subject to approvals from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and the Ministry of Education.

The school group has also sent a questionnaire to parents that is helping them understand their views.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, Alan Williamson, CEO of Taaleem, stressed that any decision is being carefully weighed against the needs of students and families.

“Our priority is to ensure that every student continues to learn in a safe, supportive, and stable environment, whether on campus or through distance learning.”

Reflecting the diverse sentiment among UAE households, Williamson noted that while some parents are ready for a return, others remain hesitant. This “balanced picture,” he said, is shaping how schools plan their next steps.

“We remain in close and regular contact with our parents, students, and staff, and are seeing a balanced picture across our community. Many families are expressing confidence in a return to campus, while others prefer a more cautious approach.”

The proposed reopening is not happening in isolation. Schools across the UAE are working in coordination, aligning their applications and plans with regulatory guidance to ensure consistency across the sector.

“Any move towards in-person learning forms part of a coordinated, sector-wide approach… with all decisions subject to the direction and approval of KHDA, ADEK, and the Ministry of Education.”

Behind the scenes, schools have been refining safety protocols and contingency plans. Williamson highlighted that risk assessments are ongoing, with systems in place to adapt quickly to changing circumstances.

“Within this, our schools have robust and well-established risk assessment processes… with student and staff safety at the centre of every decision.”

For families still unsure about sending children back, flexibility remains key.

Taaleem confirmed it will continue offering hybrid and distance learning options alongside any return to campus, allowing parents to choose what works best for them.

“As we move forward, we will continue to offer both hybrid and distance learning alongside any return to campus.”

Equally central to the approach is student wellbeing — an area that schools say has taken on greater importance during prolonged periods of disruption. From regular check-ins to dedicated support systems, efforts are being made to maintain stability for students navigating uncertainty.

“Wellbeing remains at the heart of everything we do… helping to maintain a sense of routine, connection, and stability.”