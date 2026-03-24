RCB's $1.78B Sale Marks New Era With Aditya Birla Group At The Helm

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been acquired for $1.78 billion by a consortium comprising Aditya Birla Group, Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone, the consortium said on Tuesday.

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