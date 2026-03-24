Qatar's Ambassador Conveys Condolences To Turkiye Over Victims Of Helicopter Crash In Territorial Waters
Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye H E Faisal bin Abdullah Al Hanzab, conveyed Qatar's condolences to Turkiye over the victims among members of the joint Qatari-Turkish forces, as well as two Turkish civilian collaborators, following a helicopter crash in Qatari territorial waters caused by a technical malfunction during a routine mission.
This came during separate meetings between the Ambassador of Qatar and H E Yaşar Güler, Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, as well as H E Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Turkiye.
During the meetings, His Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the Republic of Turkiye in this painful tragedy, praying to Almighty Allah to grant the victims His vast mercy and to bestow patience and solace upon their families.
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