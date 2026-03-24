MOE To Review Dubai Private School On-Site Learning Requests On Case-By-Case Basis

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As uncertainty continues around when students will return to classrooms, Dubai's education regulator has offered schools a conditional pathway back to in-person learning — while keeping distance education in place for now.

In a statement to Khaleej Times on Tuesday, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) confirmed that remote learning will remain the norm in the immediate term.

A KHDA spokesperson said, “In line with the announcement by the Education, Human Development and Community Council, KHDA confirms that all private educational institutions in Dubai will continue distance learning until Friday, April 3, 2026.”

Any move back to campuses is to be carefully scrutinised

However, the update also signals a potential shift, allowing schools to apply for reopening if they can meet strict requirements. The regulator stressed that any move back to campuses would be carefully scrutinised.

“Institutions that wish to apply for a return to on-site learning must submit a formal request to KHDA, outlining the specific circumstances and providing clear justification,” the spokesperson said, adding that approvals would be handled cautiously.

“These requests will be considered on a case-by-case basis and will be reviewed by the Ministry of Education in accordance with the approved regulations and procedures. The safety and wellbeing of students, staff, and the wider community will be the key factor.”

For families across the UAE, the extension of remote learning — which began on March 2 and continued after spring break ended on March 22 — means at least another week of online classes.

Nationwide, the Ministry of Education has already confirmed that distance learning will continue for two weeks at the start of the third term, with weekly reviews to assess the situation.

Behind the scenes, however, schools are actively preparing for a possible return. Many have begun strengthening health, safety, and safeguarding protocols in line with KHDA expectations, including staggered arrivals, tighter supervision, and operational planning.

Schools begin preparations

Education leaders say the focus remains firmly on student wellbeing, regardless of the format.

Taaleem CEO Alan Williamson underlined this balance, noting that decisions are being approached cautiously. “Our priority is to ensure that every student continues to learn in a safe, supportive, and stable environment, whether on campus or through distance learning.”

At the same time, some other schools are also moving quickly to act on the KHDA's update and gauge parent sentiment.

Simon Crane, Headmaster of Brighton College Dubai, said the school has already begun the application process. “We have responded promptly to the KHDA update and are already in the process of preparing and submitting our application,” he said, outlining their intent. “Our intention is to reopen for full in-person learning at the earliest safe opportunity, subject to regulatory approval.”

Crane also highlighted the level of preparedness required, explaining that the KHDA framework sets a high bar for reopening. “The KHDA circular provides schools with the option to apply for a return to onsite, in-person learning, subject to meeting regulatory requirements,” he said. “It places emphasis on schools demonstrating readiness across key areas, including health and safety, operational planning, and continuity of education.”

Specific year groups to return for in-person classes

GEMS Education has also signalled its intention to reopen certain schools for specific year groups, pending approval from KHDA.

Nauman Ali Khan, Chief Risk and Assurance Officer, GEMS Education, said, “We have already applied to KHDA to reopen select schools for specific year groups next week, subject to regulatory approval. This reflects our commitment to ensuring continuity of learning within a safe and controlled environment.”

Khan added, “The KHDA circular provides guidance relating to a phased and optional return to in-person learning, subject to strict safety protocols and school readiness. It emphasises flexibility, allowing schools to proceed based on their individual risk assessments, while ensuring that distance learning remains available for families who prefer it.”