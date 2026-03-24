DPIIT Signs Mou With Blue Star To Support Start-Ups

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blue Star Limited to support startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs across the country.

The collaboration aims to promote the growth of product startups working in areas such as HVAC technologies, digital solutions, advanced manufacturing, and supply chain innovation. It is designed to help startups develop scalable and industry-relevant solutions through structured engagement with industry.

Support Mechanisms for Startups

Under the partnership, startups will gain access to mentorship from industry experts, along with infrastructure support including R&D laboratories and testing facilities. They will also benefit from pilot opportunities and market linkages.

The initiative is expected to help startups achieve key milestones such as product validation, Proof-of-Concept (PoC) development, and integration into industry value chains.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv, said,“The collaboration represents an important step towards fostering industry-driven innovation in the manufacturing sector. He noted that such partnerships enable startups to engage with real-world problem statements and scale solutions with tangible outcomes.”

Innovation Challenges and Engagement

As part of the initiative, DPIIT and Blue Star Limited will explore organising innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge, along with targeted hackathons in HVAC, digital technologies, and manufacturing.

Startups will have opportunities to participate in structured PoC programmes, with selected entities considered for pilot deployment and further industry engagement.

Infrastructure and Mentorship Support

The collaboration will also provide startups with access to testing facilities, R&D infrastructure, technical support, and structured mentorship programmes. Periodic engagement sessions will be held to align startup innovations with evolving industry requirements.

(KNN Bureau)

