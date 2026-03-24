Drew Barrymore Speaks Up On Her Struggles With Menopause Symptoms

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, March 25 (IANS) Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore is simply done with her menopause symptoms. The 51-year-old actress recently got candid about hormonal changes.

She also spoke about her struggle with bloating, and how she is coping up, reports 'People' magazine.

During an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, she said,“I can't even start today without being honest because I can't fake anything. I am so bloated that I feel like some carp that got brought up to the beach and I'm just that dead fish”.

Co-host Ross Matthews asked what was going on and if Barrymore did anything over the weekend that“puffed” her up.

As per 'People', the actress said that she just got her period for the first time in nearly a year while navigating perimenopause.

“I was about to hit my one-year mark for my period and get right into menopause where I belong. I got it. I got it. I'm at 11 months. So I go back down to zero. And ugh, I feel unattractive and I'm so hormonal and nothing makes sense and I'm irritable and I'm bloated and I am emotionally unstable. How are you?”, she added.

Matthews silently looked at her and raised his eyebrows before the pair burst into laughter.“Anyway”, Barrymore quipped.“I feel a lot better because now at least you know where I'm at. And I always feel better after being here”.

Barrymore has always been transparent about her menopause journey. Back in 2023, the actress was joined by Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show when she had her first hot flash.

"I am so hot, I think I'm having my first perimenopause hot flashes”, she said while quickly taking off her blazer and fanning herself. "For the first time, I think I'm having my first hot flash. Whoa!" "Oh, I feel so honored”, Jennifer Aniston quipped.