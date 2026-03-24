Ras Al Khaimah Confirms 'Full Readiness' As Unstable Weather Set To Peak

Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have confirmed full preparedness as unstable weather conditions are expected to reach their peak, with heavy rainfall forecast across the emirate.

Officials from the Public Services Department stated that rainwater response systems have reached 100 per cent readiness, supported by a coordinated deployment of resources and field teams to ensure rapid response to any weather-related incidents.

The preparations come as the emirate braces for a low-pressure system expected to bring rainfall accumulations of 50 to 80 millimeters.

A total of 340 pieces of equipment have been mobilised, including 157 water tankers, 91 mobile and fixed pumps, and 92 additional machinery units. These resources are strategically positioned to manage water accumulation and support drainage operations across affected areas.

To enhance operational efficiency, 32 field teams comprising 548 personnel have been deployed across the emirate. The teams include engineers, technical specialists, supervisors, workers, and drivers working around the clock to monitor conditions and respond to incidents.

Additionally, 12 strategic deployment sites have been established across the emirate to ensure swift response and rapid access to affected locations.

Authorities reported that 311 weather-related reports have been received so far, with a 98 per cent completion rate in handling these cases. Response teams have achieved 80 per cent coverage of affected areas, while recovery across various areas has reached 45 per cent.

The manpower deployed on the ground includes 24 engineers and field leaders, along with 201 supervisors and workers actively engaged in response operations. The equipment fleet includes 119 water tankers, 274 machinery units, and 39 pumps, all operating continuously to mitigate the impact of rainfall.

Officials noted that approximately 240 areas in Ras Al Khaimah have been affected, with teams working to restore normal conditions as quickly as possible. Residents have been urged to exercise caution and follow official guidance as the weather system continues to develop.