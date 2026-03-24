How UAE Police Helped Child Stuck In Rains, Traffic For 3 Hours Get To Chemotherapy

Stuck in heavy rain-related traffic for more than three hours, a UAE expat family travelling from Dubai to Sharjah on Monday was running out of time as they rushed their son to chemotherapy. Then came a swift response from police and ambulance teams, turning panic into relief.

Lamiaa Abdelaal, an Egyptian expat, said the journey began as a routine hospital visit but quickly turned stressful as roads slowed to a near standstill on the first working day after Eid Al Fitr.

“Today was my son's chemotherapy session appointment at Burjeel Hospital in Sharjah after the illness returned to him once again,” she wrote in a post on X, sharing the experience that has since resonated widely online.

As the delay stretched, her son's condition began to worsen. “Under heavy rains and the traffic of the first day of work after Eid, we were stuck on the road between Dubai and Sharjah for more than three hours, and my son's blood-sugar level began to drop, with time pressing in on us,” she wrote.

With concern growing, the family decided to seek help. “My husband called on a police patrol, and the response was humane beyond description.”

What followed was an immediate and coordinated response. Emergency services quickly stepped in, dispatching an ambulance to transport the child while police patrols escorted the family's vehicle, clearing the way through traffic and ensuring they reached the hospital without further delay.

“They didn't leave him alone for a moment,” said Lamia, adding that the journey turned into a lifeline, with an ambulance carrying her son and police patrols escorting her husband's car, clearing the road all the way to the hospital.

She said that the experience is something the family will never forget. “It was a scene we will always remember, a country that puts people above all else.”

Her words resonated with many across the UAE, drawing messages of support, prayers, and appreciation for emergency services.

Prof Humaid Al Shamsi, CEO at the Burjeel Cancer Institute and the doctor overseeing the child's treatment, praised the response, calling it a reflection of the country's values.

“We thank the ambulance teams and Sharjah Police, who have always been a shining example in their swift response and humanity toward all citizens and residents,” he said, wishing the child a full recovery.

As the story spread, social media users shared similar experiences and praised the speed and care shown by emergency teams, with many saying it reflects the UAE's commitment to safety and human life.

For Lamiaa and her family, what began as a race against time ended in reassurance and gratitude. “The Emirates is not just a country. It is safety, humanity, and a big heart that embraces both the near and the stranger,” she wrote.