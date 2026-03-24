United Kingdom Pledges £3M In Aid To Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The United Kingdom Special Representative for Afghanistan, Richard Lindsay, says his country is providing an additional £3 million (AFN 257 million) in aid to Afghanistan.

In a post on X, Lindsay wrote:“The UK is providing an additional £3 million (AFN 257 million) to deliver essential nutrition supplies and support people affected by natural disasters and other shocks.”

He added that with this contribution, total UK aid to Afghanistan in the current fiscal year has reached £154 million (AFN 13.18 billion), aimed at assisting those most in need.

He emphasized that the assistance will be directed to the most vulnerable populations.

This comes as Lindsay had previously stated in a meeting with Mawlawi Abdul Kabir that the UK's support for the Afghan people would continue.

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