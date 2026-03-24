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UK PM Calls for Quick Settlement of Middle East Conflict
(MENAFN) The British prime minister on Monday welcomed reports of discussions between the US and Iran, emphasizing that the top priority must be a “swift resolution” of the ongoing Middle East conflict.
“The immediate priority has to be a swift resolution of the conflict and delivering a negotiated agreement which puts tough conditions on Iran, particularly in relation to nuclear weapons,” Keir Starmer said during a parliamentary Liaison Committee session.
Starmer acknowledged reports of talks between the US and Iran, noting that the UK is “aware that that was happening.” When asked about potential impacts from the escalation in the region, he stressed that Britain does not have “any meaningful concerns” regarding energy supplies.
Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that the US had engaged in “intense” discussions with Iranian authorities. Iranian officials, however, have denied that any negotiations are taking place, repeatedly asserting that no talks are underway.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he has ordered a five-day pause on all strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “productive” conversations with Tehran. “I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” he wrote.
“The immediate priority has to be a swift resolution of the conflict and delivering a negotiated agreement which puts tough conditions on Iran, particularly in relation to nuclear weapons,” Keir Starmer said during a parliamentary Liaison Committee session.
Starmer acknowledged reports of talks between the US and Iran, noting that the UK is “aware that that was happening.” When asked about potential impacts from the escalation in the region, he stressed that Britain does not have “any meaningful concerns” regarding energy supplies.
Earlier on Monday, US President Donald Trump stated that the US had engaged in “intense” discussions with Iranian authorities. Iranian officials, however, have denied that any negotiations are taking place, repeatedly asserting that no talks are underway.
On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said he has ordered a five-day pause on all strikes targeting Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing “productive” conversations with Tehran. “I am pleased to report that the United States of America and the country of Iran have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” he wrote.
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