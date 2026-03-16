Verti Commercial Real Estate Strengthens Midwest Presence With Indiana Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Verti Commercial Real Estate is proud to announce its official expansion into Indiana, a key milestone in the firm's ongoing Midwest growth strategy. Leading this expansion is a newly established Indiana-based multifamily advisory team comprised of Justin Parlato, Ian Stroud, and Jocque Sheldon, under the leadership of Matthew E. Drane, Chief Revenue Officer and Senior Managing Director.

“Indiana represents a tremendous opportunity for both investors and advisors, and building a strong local presence has been a priority for our team,” said Drane.“Welcoming Justin, Ian, and Jocque allows us to deepen our coverage across the state while continuing to deliver the high-touch advisory experience our clients expect. Each of them brings a unique perspective, strong relationships, and a commitment to helping investors create long-term value.”

Verti enters the Indiana market with active listings and a robust pipeline heading into the year, reflecting early momentum and strong investor demand across key submarkets.“The momentum we're building in Indiana is intentional,” added Drane.“We're not simply entering markets, we're investing in the right people who understand their communities and share our vision for collaboration, innovation, and long-term growth. This team positions us to better serve multifamily investors across the state while continuing to scale responsibly.”

In addition to immediate deal activity, Verti is actively recruiting advisors, demonstrating the firm's commitment to creating a lasting, high-performance presence. With a client- and advisor-centric approach, technology-driven systems, and a collaborative culture, Verti empowers professionals to grow their business while delivering exceptional service to investors across the Midwest.

For more information about the team and Verti Commercial Real Estate, visit

ABOUT VERTI

Verti Commercial Real Estate is a next generation commercial real estate brokerage disrupting the industry with cutting-edge lead generation systems, unparalleled advisor support, and innovative solutions. Founded in Columbus, Ohio, Verti CRE has expanded throughout the Midwest, with a growing presence across Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and beyond. With a client- and advisor-centric approach, Verti is committed to redefining commercial real estate through integrity, innovation, and collaboration. By leveraging technology and fostering a people-first culture, Verti empowers advisors and clients to achieve their goals in an ever-changing market