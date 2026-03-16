China Industry Shows Stronger Start To 2026 Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) China's industrial sector expanded at a faster pace during the opening months of 2026, offering a lift to the world's second-largest economy as policymakers balance external uncertainties and fragile domestic demand.

Official data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed value-added industrial output rose 6.3 per cent year on year during January and February combined. The figure marked an acceleration from the 5.2 per cent growth recorded in December and exceeded forecasts by economists who had anticipated a more modest rise of around five per cent.

Authorities combine the first two months of the year when reporting major economic indicators to smooth distortions created by the Lunar New Year holiday, which shifts between January and February and can disrupt production schedules and consumer spending patterns.

The latest figures indicate that industrial activity remains one of the more resilient pillars of China's economic performance. Manufacturing, mining and utilities production all contributed to the increase, with higher-value sectors linked to technology and advanced equipment manufacturing continuing to expand.

Stronger factory output came alongside moderate improvement in other key indicators. Retail sales, a broad measure of consumption, climbed 2.8 per cent during the same period, signalling some recovery in household spending after a subdued end to the previous year. Fixed-asset investment, which tracks spending on infrastructure, property and equipment, rose 1.8 per cent after contracting during 2025.

Analysts view the combination of rising industrial production and steady investment as evidence that state-backed infrastructure projects and export-oriented manufacturing are helping stabilise growth, even as other sectors continue to face pressure.

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Manufacturing linked to high-technology and green industries has been a central driver of output gains. Production of computers, communications equipment and advanced machinery has expanded more rapidly than traditional heavy industries, reflecting Beijing's push to upgrade the country's industrial base and strengthen technological self-reliance. Data on industrial structure show that more than thirty of the country's forty-one major manufacturing categories recorded growth during the past year, underlining the breadth of activity across sectors.

Exports have also provided support. Overseas shipments from China surged at the start of the year, led by electronics, semiconductors and equipment associated with artificial intelligence infrastructure. Robust global demand for solar panels, electric vehicles and lithium batteries has further reinforced factory activity, with these sectors often described as part of China's emerging“new three” export engines.

Despite the stronger industrial figures, economists caution that the broader economic outlook remains uneven. Domestic consumption has not fully regained momentum, and households continue to show caution in discretionary spending. Retail sales growth, although improving, still lags behind pre-pandemic levels, highlighting lingering uncertainty among consumers.

A prolonged downturn in the property sector remains one of the most significant drags on economic confidence. Investment in real estate development has declined sharply over the past several years, and housing sales have contracted as developers grapple with high debt levels and weak buyer demand. The downturn has had ripple effects across construction, steel, cement and household goods industries, sectors traditionally linked to housing activity.

Labour market conditions also present a mixed picture. Urban unemployment rates have edged higher, with the jobless rate reaching slightly above five per cent early in the year. Rising employment pressure, particularly among younger workers and graduates, has become a focus of policy discussions as authorities seek to sustain economic stability.

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Manufacturing sentiment indicators underscore these challenges. Official purchasing managers' surveys have slipped below the expansion threshold of 50, suggesting some factories are experiencing slower order growth and cautious business expectations. Analysts note that while export-oriented companies continue to benefit from global demand, firms dependent on domestic consumption face more subdued conditions.

Beijing has set a national economic growth target of around 4.5 to 5 per cent for 2026, the lowest range in decades and a signal that policymakers are preparing for a more moderate expansion phase as structural adjustments reshape the economy. The leadership has repeatedly emphasised the need to strengthen domestic demand while maintaining technological advancement and industrial upgrading.

Infrastructure spending remains a key policy lever. Local governments have accelerated projects in transportation networks, energy systems and digital infrastructure, helping sustain industrial demand for materials and equipment. Investment in strategic industries, including renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, continues to receive policy support.

Global developments also weigh on the outlook. Geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in energy prices could affect trade flows and production costs, while shifting trade policies among major economies present another layer of uncertainty for exporters.

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