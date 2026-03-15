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UN Sees Fifth Nominee Enter Secretary-General Race
(MENAFN) A fifth individual has been nominated for the position of the next UN secretary-general, according to documents released on the United Nations’ website on Friday.
The Republic of Maldives put forward Virginia Gamba, a former UN under-secretary-general, for the role, as stated by reports. The nomination was confirmed through a joint letter signed by the UN General Assembly president and the acting president of the UN Security Council for March.
Gamba, an Argentine expert, scholar, and practitioner in war and peace studies, brings more than 40 years of experience covering topics related to peace, security, and crisis management.
At the United Nations, she previously served as under-secretary-general in two capacities: overseeing Children and Armed Conflict (2017–2025) and the Prevention of Genocide (2024–2025), as stated by reports.
The other four candidates include the former president of Chile, nominated jointly by Chile, Brazil, and Mexico; the current director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nominated by Argentina; a former president of Senegal, nominated by Burundi; and an economist and former vice president of Costa Rica, nominated by Costa Rica, according to reports.
Interactive dialogues with all candidates are scheduled to take place during the week of April 20, as stated by reports.
The Republic of Maldives put forward Virginia Gamba, a former UN under-secretary-general, for the role, as stated by reports. The nomination was confirmed through a joint letter signed by the UN General Assembly president and the acting president of the UN Security Council for March.
Gamba, an Argentine expert, scholar, and practitioner in war and peace studies, brings more than 40 years of experience covering topics related to peace, security, and crisis management.
At the United Nations, she previously served as under-secretary-general in two capacities: overseeing Children and Armed Conflict (2017–2025) and the Prevention of Genocide (2024–2025), as stated by reports.
The other four candidates include the former president of Chile, nominated jointly by Chile, Brazil, and Mexico; the current director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nominated by Argentina; a former president of Senegal, nominated by Burundi; and an economist and former vice president of Costa Rica, nominated by Costa Rica, according to reports.
Interactive dialogues with all candidates are scheduled to take place during the week of April 20, as stated by reports.
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