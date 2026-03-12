Last Friday Of Ramadan In UAE Today This Day Next Week Could Be Eid Al Fitr

Muslims across the UAE will observe the last Friday of Ramadan today, marking one of the most spiritually significant days of the year.

In Islam, Ramadan is regarded as the holiest month of the year and Friday the holiest day of the week. When the two coincide during the final days of the holy month, many believers increase prayer, charity and reflection.

Mosques across the country are expected to see large congregations for Jumu'ah prayers as worshippers gather during the final stretch of Ramadan. For many, the closing days of the month are a time to intensify worship and seek forgiveness before the arrival of Eid Al Fitr.

The final 10 days of Ramadan are considered the most important period of the holy month. Muslims believe Laylat Al Qadr, the Night of Decree, falls within these nights. The Quran describes this night as“better than a thousand months”, with prayers and acts of worship believed to carry immense reward.

Today's Friday sermon will focus on this theme, urging worshippers to make the most of the remaining nights of Ramadan and to seek Laylat Al Qadr through prayer, remembrance and supplication. The sermon highlights how the night marks the moment when the Quran was first revealed and encourages believers to increase devotion during the closing days of the holy month.

It also calls on worshippers to remain steadfast and patient during times of difficulty, reminding believers of the Quranic message that“with hardship comes ease”.

The sermon will include prayers for the protection of the UAE, its leadership and all those who live in the country, asking God to preserve the nation's safety and stability.

This week's prayers will also take place amid continuing regional tensions. It will be the second Friday since Iran's attacks on Gulf countries began.

During last week's sermon, imams noted that the country had recently been exposed to what it described as an unlawful and unjustified attack that violated established norms and agreements. The sermon also urged residents to remain united and cautious about misinformation circulating following the attacks.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days depending on when the moon is sighted.

The UAE's Moon-Sighting Committee will search the skies on the 29th of Ramadan, which falls on Wednesday, March 18.

If the crescent moon is spotted that evening, Eid Al Fitr will begin on Thursday, March 19. If it is not sighted, Ramadan will complete 30 days and Eid will fall on Friday, March 20.

Astronomical calculations currently suggest Ramadan is likely to run for the full 30 days this year. If confirmed, Eid Al Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20.

Either way, the holy month will conclude before next Friday as Muslims prepare to mark the festival of Eid with prayers, family gatherings and charitable giving.

