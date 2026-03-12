ROHM's New Sic Power Modules Now Available For Online Purchase!

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced it has begun online sales of new SiC molded modules: TRCDRIVE packTM, HSDIP20 and DOT-247. Amid growing concerns over tightening global power supply and the increasing importance of energy conservation, these products promote the adoption of high-efficiency power conversion using SiC in a wider range of applications.

These products are available for online purchase from online distributors such as DigiKey. and Farnell

TRCDRIVE packTM | $650.0/unit (tax excluded)

1200V A type (Small) (BST400D12P4A101 )

HSDIP20 | $180.0/unit (tax excluded)

750V 4-in-1 (BST91B1P4K01 ), 6-in-1(BST91T1P4K01, BST47T1P4K0 )

1200V 4-in-1 (BST70B2P4K01 )

DOT-247 | $100.0/unit (tax excluded)

1200V Half Bridge (SCZ4011KTA

Other part numbers will be available for sale sequentially.

TRCDRIVE packTM

TRCDRIVE packTM is a 2-in-1 SiC molded module compatible with traction inverters for xEV (electric vehicles) up to 300kW. ROHM's 4th Generation SiC MOSFETs with low ON resistance are built in - resulting in an industry-leading power density 1.5 times higher than that of general SiC molded modules while greatly contributing to the miniaturization of inverters for xEVs. Furthermore, its unique terminal layout allows easy connection by simply pushing the gate driver board from the top, reducing installation time considerably.

Application Examples

Automotive equipment: xEV traction inverters

Related Information



News Release: ROHM's New TRCDRIVE packTM with 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module: Significantly Reduces the Size of xEV Inverters Design Models are available on the product webpage

HSDIP20

The HSDIP20 is a SiC module in 4-in-1 and 6-in-1 configurations, ideal for xEV onboard chargers (OBC), EV charging stations, server power supplies, AC servos, and similar applications. The lineup includes six models rated at 750V and seven products rated at 1200V. All basic circuits required for power conversion in various high-power applications are integrated into a compact module package, reducing the design workload for manufacturers and enabling the miniaturization of power conversion circuits.

Application Examples

Automotive equipment: OBC, DC-DC converters, electric compressors

Industrial equipment: EV charging stations, V2X systems, AC servos, server power supplies,

PV inverters, power conditioners

Related Information



News Release: ROHM Develops New High Power Density SiC Power Modules: Compact high heat dissipation design sets a new standard for OBCs Design Models are available on the product webpage

DOT-247

The DOT-247 is a 2-in-1 SiC module ideal for industrial applications such as PV inverters and UPS systems. The module retains the versatility of the widely adopted "TO-247" package while achieving high power density. Furthermore, it supports various circuit configurations through two topologies: half-bridge and common-source. By adopting it in power conversion circuits that incorporate multiple discrete components, it reduces the number of components and mounting area, contributing to circuit miniaturization and reduced design effort.

Application Examples

Automotive equipment: ePTO (Electric Power Take-Off), boost converters for FCVs (fuel cell vehicles)

Industrial equipment: PV inverters, UPS (uninterruptible power supply), AI servers/data centers,

EV charging stations, semiconductor relays, eFuse

Related Information



News Release: ROHM Launches 2-in-1 SiC Molded Module“DOT-247”: Achieves high design flexibility and power density Design Models are available on the product webpage

EcoSiCTM Brand

EcoSiCTM is a brand of devices that utilize silicon carbide (SiC), which is attracting attention in the power device field for performance that surpasses silicon (Si). ROHM independently develops technologies essential for the evolution of SiC, from wafer fabrication and production processes to packaging, and quality control methods. At the same time, we have established an integrated production system throughout the manufacturing process, solidifying our position as a leading SiC supplier.

. TRCDRIVE packTM and EcoSiCTM are trademarks or registered trademarks of ROHM Co., Ltd.

CONTACT:

Heike Mueller

ROHM Semiconductor

...

1-408-720-1900

Attachment

ROHM's New SiC Molded Modules: TRCDRIVE packTM, HSDIP20 and DOT-247