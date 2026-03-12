Deadline Alert: Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Bath & Body Works, Inc. (“Bath & Body Works” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BBWI ) securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Bath & Body Works investors have untilto file a lead plaintiff motion.

What Happened?

On August 28, 2025, before the market opened, Bath & Body Works released its second quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported, among other things, earnings per diluted share of $0.30, a decline of 55.8% year over year, missing the Company's prior guidance on the low end by $0.03. The Company further reported net income of $64 million, a decline of 57.9% year over year. The Company also announced it was cutting its full year guidance for earnings per diluted share by $0.03 at the midpoint, to $3.28 to $3.53.

On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $2.18, or 6.9%, to close at $29.36 per share on August 28, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 20, 2025, before the market opened, Bath & Body Works released third quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported revenue declined 1% year over year, missing Company's guidance of 1-3% growth for the quarter. Net income also declined, falling 26% to $77 million. Finally, the Company announced it was slashing full year guidance for net sales from a previously positive 1.5%-2.7% to a negative“high single digits.” The Company also cut expected earnings per diluted share from $3.28 to $3.53 to“at least $2.83.”

In an investor presentation published the same day, the Company announced a new business strategy and admitted its strategy of“ adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” had“ not grown our total customer base.” The Company also offered a“diagnosis” of its underperformance, including that the focus on adjacencies had“reduced focus on investing in our core categories;” that collaborations“have been used to carry quarters;” and that the Company had become“overly reliant on deeper and more frequent promotions to drive growth.” The Company announced it would exit certain adjacencies and instead focus on core categories.

On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $5.22, or 24.8%, to close at $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company's strategy of“adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations“to carry quarters” and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Bath & Body Works securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 16, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

