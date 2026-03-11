Amir Receives Phone Call From King Of The Netherlands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir, HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call Wednesday from HM King Willem-Alexander of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

At the outset of the call, HM the King inquired about the situation in the State of Qatar in light of the recent developments following the blatant Iranian aggression.

He expressed the Netherlands' full solidarity and support for Qatar, describing the attack as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and other countries in the region.

His Majesty also praised the role of the Qatari Armed Forces in confronting the Iranian aggression and commended the efforts made by the relevant authorities in the country in dealing with these developments, further noting Qatar's role as an honest and reliable mediator in regional and international issues.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his thanks and appreciation to HM the King of the Netherlands for his sincere sentiments, support and solidarity with the State of Qatar. HH the Amir also reassured His Majesty about the wellbeing of Dutch nationals residing in the country, and the care and attention the State provides for their safety, as well as for the safety of all those living on its land.

At the end of the call, both sides stressed the importance of de-escalation in the region and the need to prioritise diplomacy and peaceful solutions, emphasising that dialogue remains the only way to address crises and achieve security and stability in the region and the world.