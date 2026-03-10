Azerbaijani Oil Prices Surge To New Heights (UPDATE)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Details added: first version posted on 09:56

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, moved up by $8.41, or 8.9%, on March 9 from the previous level, coming in at $103.03 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $8.6, or 9.5%, to $99.1 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went up by $8.23, or 14.1%, to $66.77 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $8.64, or 9.2%, to $102.84 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.