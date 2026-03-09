Questions Raised About Online Community-Service Certificates Sold By“The Foundation Of Change”

MENAFN - GetNews)A website called The Foundation of Change (thefoundationofchange), founded by Ypsilanti resident Jalen Lee Parker, is drawing scrutiny over its sale of computer-generated community-service certificates that customers are told may be used as proof of court-ordered service hours.







Parker, who refers to himself online as the“Slot God,” promotes the service based on the idea that“change adds up to dollars, and dollars make money.” Through the website, customers can purchase pre-signed, computer-generated certificates that claim the holder completed community-service hours through the organization. Prices listed on the site begin at $28.99 for five hours of service and go up to $214.99 for certificates representing up to 1,000 hours.

According to materials on the website, these certificates may be presented to courts and probation officers as proof of completed community service labor. The site further claims that the organization's documentation is“approved by courts in almost every state in the U.S.”

Parker states:“The Foundation of Change is a 501(c)(3). Our participants complete structured reading, testing, and written reflections to earn documented community-service hours.”

However, during testing of the platform, observers reported that no reading assignments, testing procedures, or oversight were required before a certificate was issued. Instead, a pre-signed computer-generated certificate was provided shortly after payment.

The certificate carries the name Jennifer Schroeder-Parker, listed with credentials including M.S., CADC, and presented as an overseer of the program. However, according to the test conducted, no verification process appeared to occur and there was no evidence that any participant activities were reviewed prior to issuing certificates.

Online reviews created by Jalen Parker also raise questions. A five-star review from Parker himself describes a positive experience with the service and states that his probation officer accepted the documentation without issue:“The coursework was actually relevant and my probation officer accepted the certificate without question.”

A second five-star review posted under Parker's“Slot God” profile similarly reads:“I was nervous about online community service, but this program made it simple. My probation officer accepted the certificate with NO issues.”

It remains unclear whether creating an organization, describing it as a charity, generating one's own community-service documentation, and submitting it to courts as proof of completed hours complies with court requirements or legal standards. The website currently states that its certificates are accepted by courts across most U.S. states.

Records indicate that Parker recently applied to the Internal Revenue Service for recognition as a 501(c)(3) Charity, a designation that would grant tax-exempt status if approved.

Parker reportedly conceived the concept while attending Western Governors University, an online nonprofit university known for its competency-based educational programs.

Outside of the website, Parker is known in Michigan athletics circles as the head track coach at Chandler Park Academy High School in Harper Woods, Michigan. He is also the founder of DontGetBeatAcademy, which he describes as an online performance-based training platform for athletes offering merchandise and digital training programs for sale.

