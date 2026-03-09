403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:12 PM EST - E3 Lithium Ltd.: Provided an update on its Demonstration Facility Progress and outlines employee equity incentives for 2026. In late 2025, the Company successfully completed the drilling of two wells at its Demonstration Facility located east of Olds, Alberta. The well pair consists of one well designed to produce brine and the other designed for injection. The wells were drilled to collect additional reservoir and brine chemistry data and to complete a reservoir characterization test. These two wells were drilled next to each other on surface, targeting the Leduc reservoir roughly 2,500 meters below the surface, with the wells approximately 200 meters apart at depth. Flow results will provide additional data for reservoir development planning, including the placement of commercial wells and expected production profile for the commercial development plan. E3 Lithium Ltd. shares V are trading up 1 cent at $1.19.
