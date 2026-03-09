Gainey Mckenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SLNO) securities between March 26, 2025 and November 4, 2025, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (a) that the Soleno Phase 3 clinical trial program for DCCR had systematically downplayed, misrepresented, and/or concealed significant evidence of safety concerns potentially related to the administration of DCCR, including issues related to excess fluid retention in clinical trial participants; (b) that, as a result of (a) above, the administration of DCCR to treat hyperphagia in individuals with PWS posed materially greater safety risks than disclosed by the Company or its executives; and (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b) above, DCCR had materially lower commercial viability and undisclosed risks related to the likelihood of significant and widespread adverse events after its commercial launch, including risks related to patient discontinuation rates, lower patient adoption, prescriber reluctance, adverse regulatory action, and potential reputational and legal fallout.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Soleno should contact the Firm prior to the May 5, 2026 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at ... or ....

